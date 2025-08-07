LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, 5 batters fastest to 8000 T20 runs, two Indians on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 17:21 IST

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, here's a look at the five batters fastest to 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Chris Gayle - 217 matches (213 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: GT20 Canada)

Chris Gayle - 217 matches (213 innings)

Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is the quickest batter to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in 217 matches and 213 innings.

Babar Azam - 227 matches (218 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Babar Azam - 227 matches (218 innings)

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is ranked second for fastest to 8000 runs in T20s, having reached this feat in 227 matches and 218 innings.

KL Rahul - 237 matches (224 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 237 matches (224 innings)

KL Rahul is one of the most stylish batters from India and reached his 8000-run mark in T20 cricket in 237 matches and 224 innings. He is the fastest Indian to achieve this milestone.

Virat Kohli - 257 matches (243 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 257 matches (243 innings)

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is the fourth-quickest to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 257 matches and 243 innings.

Mohammad Rizwan - 275 matches (244 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan - 275 matches (244 innings)

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan features fifth on this list. He took 275 matches and 244 innings to achieve this milestone.

