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Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: A look at Big B’s iconic dialogues that continue to win hearts

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:04 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:04 IST

Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11. On his special day, revisit the legendary actor’s most iconic dialogues that continue to win hearts and remain unforgettable for generations of cinema lovers.

Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues
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Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues

Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, turns 84 on October 11. To celebrate the legendary actor, let’s revisit some of his most powerful and iconic dialogues from the memorable films that defined his decades-long career. These unforgettable lines have earned him immense love and respect across generations, with fans using them in daily life even years later. Take a look at Big B’s most memorable dialogues that continue to strike a chord with audiences today.

"Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai!" – Don (1978)
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"Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai!" – Don (1978)

This is one of the most iconic dialogues in Indian cinema, delivered by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 action-crime film Don. In the film, the actor plays a dual role, portraying both the ruthless underworld kingpin Don and a humble, rustic street singer named Vijay.

"Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah!" – Shahenshah (1988)
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"Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah!" – Shahenshah (1988)

Bachchan delivered this famous dialogue to the villain JK, played by Amrish Puri. The film took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan changes his personality: by day he is Vijay, a corrupt police officer, and at night, he becomes Shahenshah.

"Main aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahin uthata." – Deewaar (1975)
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"Main aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahin uthata." – Deewaar (1975)

This iconic line comes from the crime drama film Deewar, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim-Javed. Amitabh Bachchan played Vijay Verma, a dock worker who later becomes a powerful underworld criminal. The performance established him as the legendary angry young man of Indian cinema.

"Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain" – Kaalia (1981)
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"Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain" – Kaalia (1981)

Helmed by Tinnu Anand, Bachchan stars as Kallu, an intelligent but carefree young man who lives with his older brother Shamu (Kader Khan), sister-in-law Shanti (Asha Parekh), and little niece Munni. The plot shows him transforming into Kaalia, an angry and fearless criminal seeking revenge.

"Keh diya na… bas keh diya" - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
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"Keh diya na… bas keh diya" - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Big B plays Yashvardhan Raichand, a billionaire tycoon who initially wanted his son Rahul to marry his friend's daughter, Naina. However, Rahul decided to marry the love of his life, Anjali, a middle-class woman. This created distance between them and kept them apart for years.

“Buddha hoga tera baap!” – Cheeni Kum (2007)
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“Buddha hoga tera baap!” – Cheeni Kum (2007)

In R. Balki's romantic comedy-drama, Bachchan plays Buddhadev Gupta, an arrogant 64-year-old bachelor and top chef who runs a premium Indian restaurant in London. He delivered this iconic one-liner to an annoying restaurant guest who dared to make fun of his age by calling him old.

“Mard ko dard nahi hota.” – Mard (1985)
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“Mard ko dard nahi hota.” – Mard (1985)

Manmohan Desai's action drama stars Amitabh Bachchan as Raju, a tangawallah (carriage driver) who fights British colonial rule. He delivers the legendary line to Ruby, also known as Memsaab, played by Amrita Singh.

“Yeh aandolan nahi, ek yuddh hai.” – Satyagraha (2013)
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“Yeh aandolan nahi, ek yuddh hai.” – Satyagraha (2013)

In Prakash Jha's political drama, Amitabh Bachchan plays Dwarka Anand, an idealistic former school principal and social activist who leads a massive public movement against systemic political corruption. He delivers a hard-hitting line to the corrupt politician Balram Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

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