/Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: A look at Big B’s iconic dialogues that continue to win hearts

Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, turns 84 on October 11. To celebrate the legendary actor, let’s revisit some of his most powerful and iconic dialogues from the memorable films that defined his decades-long career. These unforgettable lines have earned him immense love and respect across generations, with fans using them in daily life even years later. Take a look at Big B’s most memorable dialogues that continue to strike a chord with audiences today.