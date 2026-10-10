/Rohit Saraf to Vedang Raina: Bollywood actors show ways to dazzle this festive season

With the festive season here, it's time to upgrade your wardrobe. Here, we have curated a list of Bollywood's young best-dressed men show how to nail the festive kurta look - comfy, ethnic, and dandiya-ready.
Navratri festivities are here, and what better season to dig deep into your wardrobe to fish out the best kurta for garba raas! Bollywood actors have often shown how to keep it comfortable yet ethnic, and who better than them to take cues from!
Vedang Raina keeps it polished and sophisticated, with white pants paired with deep maroon, patterned jacket that fuels the outfit’s character even more. The Jigra star completes his look with formal brown shoes.
Rohit Saraf is bringing the embellishments and colours in a deep red kurta laden with mirror work. The actor pairs it up with white flared pants and lets the ensemble speak volumes.
Ishaan Khatter looks straight out of a regal frame in an off-white sherwani set featuring intricate embroidery all across. The actor brings his look a full circle with white shoes, letting the outfit’s energy take center stage!
Lakshya shows black never goes out of fashion as he decks up in a solid black kurta and pairs it up with white pants. One can choose to layer the look with matching mojaris or black formal shoes!
Siddhant ChaturvediSiddhant Chaturvedi keeps it polished and sophisticated in an off-white pair of kurta and pleated salwar featuring intricate embroidery. The actor simply completes his look with matching mojaris and a classic metal watch.