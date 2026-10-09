/Food shortages, suicide attempts and more: USS Abraham Lincoln returns to US after 321 day deployment supporting war on Iran — The whole row explained

Thousands of emotional reunions unfolded in San Diego as the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) returned to its home port after an extended deployment that placed its crew at the centre of the US war on Iran. Behind the celebrations, however, were months of concern over sailors' mental health, reports of food shortages, limited contact with families and questions about how long the carrier strike group could remain at sea.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea before being redirected to the Middle East ahead of US-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February 2026. Its deployment became a political flashpoint after military families and lawmakers raised concerns about conditions aboard the ship.

Here is the USS Abraham Lincoln deployment controversy explained: