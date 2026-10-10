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Rakul Preet Singh birthday special: 7 times the Ramayana actress served glamorous looks

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:10 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:10 IST

Rakul Preet Singh turns 36 today. On her special day, take a look at her fashion journey, as the Ramayana actress has impressed fans over the years with her glamorous looks and stunning style.

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh!
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Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh!

On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, take a look at her fashion journey, which reflects her versatility, confidence, and evolving personal style. From glamorous couture to contemporary ethnic ensembles, she has consistently delivered looks that inspire fashion enthusiasts.

Electric Sapphire Sequinned Glamour
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Electric Sapphire Sequinned Glamour

Closing the list on a dazzling note, Rakul made a striking impression in a floor-length royal-blue sequinned gown. With a plunging V-neckline and cascading, scale-like textures at the hem, the ensemble was styled with sleek, center-parted tresses, creating a glamorous red-carpet moment.

Regal Heritage Gold and Sunshine Yellow
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Regal Heritage Gold and Sunshine Yellow

At the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi in July 2026, Rakul Preet made a statement in an embroidered golden corset paired with a vibrant sunshine-yellow drape. An ornate heritage choker and warm, bronzed makeup added to the richness of the ensemble, creating a beautiful fusion of traditional aesthetics and contemporary styling.

The Ethereal White Indo-Western Statement
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The Ethereal White Indo-Western Statement

A masterclass in contemporary ethnic couture, Rakul captivated attention in a pre-draped ivory cocktail saree that features a heavily embellished corset bodice adorned with crystals and beads. She completed the look with an ornate diamond choker, soft smoky eyes, and a romantic messy updo, creating an effortlessly elegant statement.

Fiery Crimson Sculpted Silhouette
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Fiery Crimson Sculpted Silhouette

Embracing bold monochromatic glamour, Rakul turned heads in a strapless crimson peplum dress featuring a plunging neckline, a delicate waist bow, and structured hip draping. Paired with a sleek updo and minimal gold accessories, the look struck the perfect balance between boldness and sophistication.

Midnight Charcoal Sparkle
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Midnight Charcoal Sparkle

Rakul brought high-wattage glamour to the forefront in a fully sequinned slate-grey lehenga ensemble. The shimmering two-piece look, featuring a tasselled pallu, was complemented by soft, beachy waves and a delicate stone necklace, highlighting her ability to make even the most dazzling outfits look effortlessly chic.

Modern Metallic and Obsidian Chic
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Modern Metallic and Obsidian Chic

Rakul embraced contemporary high fashion in a golden metallic lattice corset paired with a black column skirt featuring an exaggerated slit. With soft glam makeup and centre-parted locks, she brought together sculptural detailing and sleek silhouettes for a look that was both edgy and sophisticated.

High-Octane Black Sequin Glamour
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High-Octane Black Sequin Glamour

Making a strong case for all-black glamour, Rakul stunned in a midnight-black sequinned co-ord featuring a one-shoulder cropped top and a dramatic high-slit skirt. Slicked-back hair and a sharp nude lip completed the look, proving that understated beauty details can make a bold outfit stand out even more.

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