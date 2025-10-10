LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs

Published: Oct 10, 2025, 16:46 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the five Indian batters fastest to 7000 runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli - 161 innings
Virat Kohli - 161 innings

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 169 matches and 161 innings.

He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and Australia in 2016.

Sourav Ganguly - 174 innings
Sourav Ganguly - 174 innings

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, features second on this list, taking 180 matches and 174 innings to achieve 7000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma - 181 innings
Rohit Sharma - 181 innings

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, also features on this list. Rohit took 181 innings and 187 matches to achieve 7000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit achieved this milestone during a match between India and Pakistan in 2018.

Sachin Tendulkar - 189 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 189 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fourth quickest Indian to reach 7000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 196 matches and 189 innings.

MS Dhoni - 189 innings
MS Dhoni - 189 innings

India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, is ranked fifth for fastest to 7000 ODI runs for an Indian, having reached this feat in just 212 matches and 189 innings.

