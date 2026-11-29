A woman has filed a police complaint against her former live-in partner in Bengaluru, Karnataka, alleging that he posted her private clips on multiple pornographic platforms without her consent. The woman approached the police on November 25 after discovering that her intimate videos were circulating online on porn websites.



The complaint mentioned that her videos have been circulating on at least 19 websites. The complaint informed police that she was in a relationship with the man from October 2023 to August 2024, and they lived together during that period. They ended their relationship in August 2024 following differences between the two.



The woman further alleged that multiple private videos were captured on their mobile phones while they were in the relationship. When she subsequently asked the man to delete all the private videos after the end of their relationship, he allegedly assured her that he had done so.



Her ordeal reportedly came to light on November 6, 2026, when acquaintances alerted her that her private videos had surfaced on several pornographic websites. She checked and allegedly confirmed the videos were indeed online. Confronting the accused, she claims he admitted to still having the footage, despite not deleting it as expected.