Ahead of the Parliament session scheduled from Nov 30 to Dec 2 wherein the BJP-led Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Basant Soren on Sunday (Nov 29) said that his party would back the Delimitation Bill if it serves the interests of Jharkhand and its people, warning that the JMM would "strongly and completely oppose" the legislation otherwise. Basant Soren is the brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Speaking to ANI, Soren said the party has laid down clear conditions for its support, asserting that if the Centre disregards public sentiment in the state, the "consequences will not be good." "If it is fair and in the interest of the public and the state, we are completely in support; if it is anti-people and anti-state, we will strongly and completely oppose it. We will not give anyone the opportunity to play with public sentiments. There are definitely conditions, and Hemant ji has already placed them forward...If they ignore the sentiments of the state and its people, naturally the consequences will not be good," said Soren.

The JMM leader's statement comes after former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that his party DMK will support Centre's Delimitation Bill. He argued that defeating the legislation could leave Tamil Nadu without even the minimum safeguards for its political representation. Despite meeting the INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, he said in a post-meeting statement that his party's stand on delimitation is firm. He said the DMK had conveyed the resolution adopted at its MPs' meeting a day earlier and explained the fight it had been leading over the issue. "The DMK remains just as firm in its stance of #FairDelimitation," the party said in a post on social media.

Parliament is scheduled to hold a special session from November 30 to December 3, during which the government plans to bring forward two important legislations concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings on Wednesday, December 2. The government is expected to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to present both legislations. The Union Cabinet cleared the proposals on Friday.