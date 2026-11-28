Amid rising banking and AI fraud risk, the Delhi High Court on Friday (November 27) restricted the sharing of facial recognition data with any third party, including group entities. The High Court observed while restricting three respondents from sharing facial biometric data other than Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.



In an interim order, Justice Jasmeet Singh said the petitioner raised genuine concerns, making out a prima facie case, as profiling customers through facial recognition technology by matching their facial features with Aadhaar-sourced data raises serious privacy questions. "The concerns of the petitioner are genuine, and in this day and age, where banking frauds as well as AI-based frauds are becoming increasingly prevalent, the privacy of the petitioner is of paramount importance," the court observed in its November 27 order.

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The court also found that the balance of convenience tilted in the petitioner's favour, pointing out that the respondents would still be able to use cameras for KYC purposes, while extending biometric data usage beyond that scope risked opening it up to misuse. It further noted that denying interim protection could cause the petitioner irreparable harm, since any misuse or third-party sharing of such sensitive data couldn't be adequately remedied through monetary compensation.



The ruling stemmed from a petition by Dhananjay Bhole, represented by senior advocate Amit Prasad along with advocates Akshay Nagarajan and Akash Singh, contesting the alleged deployment of AI-powered facial recognition cameras at three respondents' stores to profile both customers and non-customers alike.