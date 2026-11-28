Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 28) called the proposed Delimitation Bill a "grave threat to democracy", accusing the Modi government of seeking to consolidate power through an expansion of Parliament.

Speaking after a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders in New Delhi, Kharge alleged that the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats was aimed at helping the ruling party retain power indefinitely.

"All the leaders of our INDIA alliance have collectively determined that the constitutional amendment bill being introduced by the Modi government poses a grave threat to democracy. It is a threat because, in an attempt to dismantle democracy and consolidate absolute power, they are now aiming for '800 paar'. Previously, they had set a target of '400 paar' in the elections—a goal that has since fallen by the wayside. Now, by increasing the number of seats to 850, they seek to seize and retain power indefinitely," he said.

Kharge questions Election Commission's role

Kharge also objected to the Election Commission being entrusted with the delimitation exercise. He accused the poll body of removing more than 10 crore people from electoral rolls and alleged that the process could be manipulated.

"The same tainted Election Commission—which has removed over 10 crore people from the electoral rolls—is now being entrusted with the responsibility of delimitation. This is unacceptable to us," he said.

Referring to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge questioned the fairness of the exercise under his leadership and cited the delimitation processes in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples of concern.

He also alleged that the proposed amendment ignored the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), arguing that reserved seats should be increased in proportion to their population in each state. He said the Bill had no provision to ensure this.

INDIA bloc's three demands on delimitation

The Opposition leaders outlined three key demands: retaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, implementing women's reservation within the current House strength and keeping the allocation of seats among states unchanged for the next 25 years.

The demands were announced by the Congress after the meeting at Kharge's residence. Opposition leaders discussed the proposed legislation and formulated a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

In a post on X, the Congress reiterated its position, stating: “Our clear demands are: The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years.”

NCP-SP, DMK skip meeting

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), Revolutionary Socialist Party, National Conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Indian Union Muslim League, Shiv Sena (UBT), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Communist Party of India. Independent MP Kapil Sibal was also present. A representative of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) could not attend.