Two American Airlines passenger jets made contact while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, on Friday (November 27), prompting both aircraft to return to their gates and triggering a federal investigation.

The incident involved two Boeing 737-800 aircraft preparing to leave the airport during a busy holiday travel weekend. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight 638, bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, clipped the wing of Flight 2152, which was scheduled to fly to Chicago.

The collision happened at around 5:10 pm local time while the aircraft were waiting in the departure queue.

“American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 while taxiing for departure,” the FAA said.

Passengers report sudden jolt

Both aircraft returned to their gates, where airport fire and rescue personnel carried out checks. American Airlines confirmed that the wingtips of the two planes had made contact. Neither passengers nor crew members were reported injured.

A passenger travelling on Flight 2152 told the BBC that he felt a “large jolt” on the right side of the aircraft moments before departure. He said the plane shook violently and passengers gasped following the impact.

Looking out of the window, the passenger noticed what appeared to be a broken wingtip lying on the ground, with the other aircraft’s wing overlapping his plane's.

American Airlines removed both jets from service for maintenance inspections. The airline apologised to affected passengers and said it was working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.

Reagan airport’s history of aircraft collisions

The latest incident has renewed attention on safety at Reagan National, where a deadly collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people in January 2025.

The passenger aircraft, arriving from Wichita, Kansas, collided with the helicopter before plunging into the Potomac River. Investigators later determined that faulty altitude data contributed to the helicopter flying higher than intended.

In April 2025, two American Airlines aircraft also made contact while waiting to take off at the airport. No injuries were reported in that incident either.