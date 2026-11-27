Raul Jon Aju, a 17-year-old entrepreneur from Kerala, is making headlines after clicking a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international AI conference in Moscow. The teenager also shared the photograph on his Instagram account. "Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," he wrote in the caption.

The three-day conference, titled AI Journey 2026, began on Thursday, November 26. The Russian Embassy described Raul as a "schoolboy who created the ThinkCraft platform". It also said he was among the young AI talents who held meetings with Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to reports in Russian media, Raul's interaction with Putin took place after the conference's plenary session.

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Popularly known as the "AI Kid of India", Raul has attracted attention for developing AI tools, providing technology training and transforming his interest in artificial intelligence into a startup. In an interesting turn of events, while most teenagers ask their fathers for pocket money, Raul's father works for him and receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh.

Raul's journey began when he was just nine years old and taught himself artificial intelligence. He later founded AI Realm Technologies, a startup that now employs 15 people and has trained nearly five lakh students worldwide. "I discovered technology through video editing. When my father got a job at Adobe, I gained free access to all the premium tools, which allowed me to learn about AI. After that, I created my robot, known as MeBot, for a school science project," he told UN News in February this year.