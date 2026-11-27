US President Donald Trump has revealed his favourite Thanksgiving dessert, but his choice comes with a specific requirement: pumpkin pie must be served with vanilla ice cream. Trump shared his preference during his annual Thanksgiving calls to American service members on Thursday (November 26), alongside First Lady Melania Trump. The conversation took an unexpected turn when a Space Force officer asked the couple about their favourite holiday desserts.

“Our team was wondering, for you and the First Lady, what your favourite Thanksgiving dessert was?” Lieutenant Karina Ballesteros asked.

Trump immediately brought up his predecessor Joe Biden while responding to the question.

“That sounds like a Joe Biden question,” he said, referring to the former president’s familiar answers about his favourite ice cream flavour.

“You know, they’d always say, ‘What’s your favourite ice cream?’ He’d say, ‘Vanilla.’ They would always ask him that question, and then the press conference would be over. So I like that question because that's an easy one,” Trump added.

Trump picks pumpkin pie, Melania prefers apple

The president then settled on pumpkin pie, but made it clear that vanilla ice cream was an essential part of the dessert.

“Without the vanilla ice cream, I’m not sure I’d like it quite as much,” he said.

Melania Trump had a different choice. The first lady said apple pie was her favourite, although she agreed with her husband on the ice cream topping.

“That’s pretty good too. With the vanilla or without it?” Trump asked after hearing her choice.

“Also with vanilla ice cream,” Melania replied.

Trump speaks to troops on Thanksgiving

The dessert conversation was part of the president’s annual Thanksgiving calls to members of the US armed forces stationed at home and overseas. The tradition allows the president to thank military personnel spending the holiday away from their families.

The conversations also covered US military posture in Europe and the Middle East, along with lighter questions about the holiday.