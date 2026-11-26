Elon Musk's SpaceX has won approval for one of the boldest ideas in tech: putting AI data centres in space. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has conditionally approved SpaceX's plan to deploy up to 1 million satellites that would work as computing hubs in orbit. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced the decision on X on Wednesday.

The move matters because AI companies need ever more power and space for their data centres on Earth. Moving computing into orbit is now being pitched as one possible answer.

What is Starmind?

The planned network is called Starmind. It would be made up of solar-powered satellites carrying AI chips.

Instead of building giant data centres on land, which need huge amounts of electricity, SpaceX wants to run AI computing from space using sunlight.

The deadlines SpaceX must meet

The approval comes with strict timelines. SpaceX must place at least one satellite in its assigned orbit by 25 November 2033. All the satellites must be in place by 25 November 2040. The approval does not mean SpaceX will actually launch 1 million satellites. It sets the upper limit of what the company is allowed to deploy.

Not everything was approved

The FCC did not sign off on every part of the proposal. It has not yet ruled on SpaceX's orbital debris plan for satellites flying above 600 kilometres.

SpaceX had also asked for a waiver from the rule that requires satellites to be brought down within five years of the end of their mission.

Rivals and astronomers push back

The plan faced strong opposition. Amazon, satellite firm Viasat and the American Astronomical Society all objected. Amazon described Starmind as a "lofty ambition rather than a real plan".

Astronomers have long warned that large satellite networks can crowd the night sky and interfere with telescopes. A network of this size would be far bigger than anything in orbit today.

A new space race for AI

SpaceX is not alone. Google and Blue Origin are also exploring the idea of data centres in space.