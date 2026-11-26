India's financial capital city Mumbai has received another bomb threat email, with the latest communication naming the Mayor’s office, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and Metro stations as potential targets.

The latest threat comes amid a series of similar threatening emails received by Mumbai authorities in recent weeks, repeatedly putting prominent landmarks and public venues on the security radar.

The fresh communication reportedly threatened explosions using drones and also named the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Mumbai concert. The email allegedly carried references to Khalistan and claimed responsibility in the name of Khalistan-linked organisations. However, the authenticity of these claims and the identity of the sender have not been independently established.

According to Mumbai Police, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide also received an email around 1 pm today threatening an explosion at the Mayor’s office.

The communication reportedly mentioned improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Mahalaxmi, Science and Acharya Metro stations.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was also named in the threat. The email allegedly warned of grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days and referred to a possible window for explosions at Metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

A series of threats targeting Mumbai

The latest communication is not an isolated incident. Mumbai has witnessed multiple threat emails in recent weeks, with several prominent locations and public figures being named.

On October 23, a threatening email reportedly targeted the Mumbai Mayor’s office, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, schools and the venue of Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert. The communication triggered security concerns and checks at the locations mentioned.

On November 6, another threat email reportedly named Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa bungalow, the Bombay High Court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security agencies conducted checks following the communication, with no suspicious material reportedly found.

On November 12, Mumbai received further threatening emails naming the airport, the Mayor’s office, Jalsa and other prominent locations. The repeated communications prompted security agencies to step up vigilance and investigate the source of the threats.

Diljit Dosanjh’s concert also features in threat communications

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, scheduled for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, has also featured in the earlier threat communications.

In a separate development, a bomb threat was reported ahead of Diljit’s November 29 concert in Bengaluru. The threat reportedly named the concert venue and Madavara Metro station, following which Bengaluru Police registered a case against unidentified persons.

Police investigate latest communication

Police are examining the latest email and the claims made by its sender. Security agencies are expected to verify the locations mentioned in the communication and assess the credibility of the threat.