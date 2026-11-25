The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (Nov 25) responded on the passport issue of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das. In a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that issuing a show-cause notice to passport applicants in cases of discrepancies is an established procedure. He added that the issue in the CJP leader's passport is regarding his place of birth and he has been given seven days to respond. Responding to a question during the biweekly media briefing, he said that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, adding: “The passport application provides for the declaration of correct information by the applicant.” He further clarified that Das had been advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response.

“When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder),” he added.

A row broke out over Das being prevented from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver lectures at several universities. Das approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision to stop him from travelling abroad. He was scheduled to board an Air India flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to London on Tuesday at 1 am but was stopped by immigration officials.