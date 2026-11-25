The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the playing of Vande Mataram during the Waqf Day ceremony organised by the J&K Waqf Board in Srinagar, expressing concern over what it described as the growing imposition of the song at official functions across the Union Territory.

In a statement, the MMU, an amalgam of religious organisations and institutions representing various schools of Islamic thought, said the playing of the song at an event organised by an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments was regrettable and unacceptable.

Reiterating its position on the issue, the MMU said the Islamic principle of Tawheed — the absolute Oneness of Allah — was fundamental and non-negotiable, adding that Islam strictly prohibits associating partners with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation.

The organisation said Islam encourages love and affection for one's homeland but draws a clear distinction between patriotism and worship or deification of the motherland. Any expression that attributes divinity to the motherland, it maintained, contradicts the basic Islamic belief of Tawheed and is therefore impermissible for Muslims.

The MMU also referred to the position taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has opposed the compulsory rendition of Vande Mataram on religious and constitutional grounds.

Taking particular exception to the Waqf Board's decision, the MMU said there was no legal obligation to play the song merely because the programme was an official function, arguing that its inclusion was optional. It alleged that the decision disregarded the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims and had caused deep hurt and anguish among the community.

The organisation further expressed concern over what it described as the increasingly routine inclusion of Vande Mataram at government functions in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, saying such practices disregarded the religious convictions and constitutionally guaranteed rights of Muslims and could deepen feelings of distrust and alienation.

Announcing its next course of action, the MMU said it was deliberating on seeking legal opinion and would submit a formal representation to the concerned authorities, demanding an end to what it termed the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events across Jammu and Kashmir.