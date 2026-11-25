A fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames on Interstate 59 in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the driver trapped inside the wreckage and forcing authorities to shut down major sections of the freeway. The crash occurred on the outbound lanes near Cavalcade Street, with the fire breaking out shortly after 2 pm, according to traffic management agency Houston TranStar. By 2:30 pm, the blaze had disrupted traffic across all lanes.

Dramatic footage from the scene showed towering flames engulfing the overturned 18-wheeler as firefighters sprayed water on the burning vehicle.

Fuel spills from overturned tanker

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said the driver was trapped following the collision and rescue crews were working to free him from the wreckage.

The tanker was carrying fuel, some of which spilled after the vehicle overturned, prompting the deployment of HFD’s hazardous materials team. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze while emergency personnel assessed the fuel spill and the risks posed by the damaged tanker.

Local authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the collision. No injuries had been reported, according to ABC13 Houston, although the driver’s condition was not immediately clear.

Eastex Freeway shut in both directions

The fire caused major traffic disruption around the 610 North Loop, with authorities closing both northbound and southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez alerted motorists to the closures in a post on X, urging them to avoid the area.

“Traffic Alert: A fire has both nortbound/southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway shut down at 610-North Loop. It appears to be a tanker truck that’s fully engulfed in flames, unknown injuries. Please seek alternate routes,” Gonzalez tweeted.