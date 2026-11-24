A kitten named Misifu helped stop a would-be robbery at a family-owned grocery store in Puebla, Mexico, earlier this month after frightening off a man who threatened shop assistant Lidia. According to Mexico News Daily, Lidia's daughter rushed out from behind the counter and pushed the cat toward the suspect's face.

The man initially visited the store wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap, asking Lidia about an over-the-counter medication. He allegedly returned later with a mask covering his face and his hood pulled up, threatening the shop assistant and demanding that the cash register be opened. He claimed to have a weapon inside his backpack, although he had not displayed it when Lidia's daughter intervened.

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The situation changed when the man came face-to-face with the attacking kitten. Misifu's reaction forced him to retreat from the store and flee. Security footage captured the suspect walking away along the sidewalk as the store's owner followed him to the entrance. The suspect has not been identified, and authorities are continuing their search for him.

Before the incident, Misifú had been resting beside the two women behind the counter. Lidia's daughter picked up the approximately 10-pound kitten by the back of his neck and thrust him toward the man. The kitten responded by extending his claws, hissing and scratching at the suspect's raised hands. Faced with the cat's attack, the man backed away and eventually left the store.