Scientists have made a major geological discovery in the Mariana Trench which can explain what led to the formation of the deepest point on Earth. Challenger Deep, specifically, is the deepest point in this region, plunging 10.9 kilometres (36,000 feet). A deep–sea remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has now discovered pyroclastic rocks, created by cooling lava flows, on the walls of Challenger at depths of roughly 6,148 to 6,150 meters (about 20,170 feet). This hints at the deepest volcanic activity ever recorded.



Even though researchers are excited by it since this could explain how the Mariana Trench formed, they are equally confused because a volcanic eruption at this point goes against scientific rules. This region of the ocean is part of a tectonic boundary where the rocky mantle isn't hot enough to melt; hence, lava flows are rare. Second, at depths of around 20,000 feet, the weight of the overlying ocean creates immense hydrostatic pressure that normally keeps gases compressed and prevents violent fragmentation.



"Explosive volcanism near trenches is unusual, so we were very surprised," Lead author Dr Robert Stern, of the University of Texas at Dallas, said in the study published in Frontiers in Earth Science on November 23. He further said, “These are the deepest pyroclastic rocks documented to date from anywhere in the ocean.”

A discovery at 20,000 feet



The Mariana Trench stretches 2,550km from near Japan's south coast to the island of Guam in the western Pacific. No submarine or robotic vehicle has been able to go to the deepest point. In the study, scientists used ROV Jason/Medea, which can dive down to 6.5km, not exactly the deepest place but somewhere around the Challenger Deep's wall in a region known as the forearc.

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Ocean trenches form where one tectonic plate slides beneath another, creating a deep, steep dip in the seafloor. The forearc is the stretch of crust between that trench and the line of volcanoes that forms nearby. Jason/Medea reached a 550km section of the forearc near Challenger Deep, where it discovered a volcanic eruption.

Oceanic mystery in Mariana Trench



The eruption site remains a mystery, but they know that the lava flowed down slopes and couldn't have gone far. This is because volcanic eruptions under these conditions are different from those on land. "The explosive eruptions observed on land cannot be as powerful under these high–pressure conditions because the gases in the magma cannot expand so much," Dr Stern said. The rocks here turned very hard because of the heat they retained. If the lava had flowed too far, this wouldn't have happened.

Another thing they found is that the forearc is being stretched from east to west along the seafloor by powerful tectonic forces, but the forces causing it are different in both regions. An observation of the older rocks in the east shows that this segment is being stretched by mechanical forces from the tectonic plates. In the west, meanwhile, this section is being extended by magma escaping to the surface from the mantle.

Can we reach the deepest point of the Mariana Trench?