A bride from a village in Uttar Pradesh called off the wedding after the ceremonial garland exchange, alleging that the groom spent half an hour with another woman at the venue. The incident happened in Firozabad, while the bride's family was from Etah. After the garland ceremony, the duo went to a room for photographs. According to the bride, the groom then asked her and the photographer to leave the room and called in another woman inside. He allegedly spent half an hour with her and took pictures.

Groom defends himself

Angry with what had happened, the bride refused to get married to him. Both families started stressing out and tried to fix the situation. But she stood her ground. Meanwhile, the groom has a different version of what happened. According to him, he never asked the bride to leave the room, and instead it was the photographer who did so. He also claims that the other woman was not his lover but the sister of his friend who works in Gurugram and had come to meet him before leaving. The groom also said that he did not close the door.