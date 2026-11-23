El Nino could increase the risk of landslides and avalanches this year in parts of the Hindu Kush Himalaya, according to a report. Models have predicted a wetter winter for the region, bringing with it dangerous conditions. According to the HKH Winter Outlook 2026, Nepal will see above-normal precipitation. The report has been prepared jointly by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Beijing Normal University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Not only will Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh witness wetter-than-normal conditions, but the precipitation patterns will be widely erratic across the wider Hindu Kush Himalaya, leading to dry conditions in some parts, which could even see wildfires.

Dangerous winter conditions in the Himalayas

ICIMOD scientists have warned that heavy rainfall and snowfall will turn conditions hazardous in the western Himalayas, combining to destabilise mountain slopes. With increased rainfall at lower elevations and heavier snowfall higher in the mountains, the stage would be set for dangerous winter weather.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya spans Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The El Nino this year was predicted to be the worst in nearly 150 years even before it kicked in. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) further said that there is about a 60 per cent probability that it could become the strongest El Niño recorded since 1950. The weather phenomenon brought extreme heat to several parts of the world this year, and now winter is expected to be equally hazardous.

In the event of even one localised event in the Himalaya, the consequences could be widespread, with roads and other infrastructure, settlements and communities bearing the brunt.

Nepal and Tibet floods wreaked havoc

Nepal witnessed massive destruction this year from a glacial lake outburst, washing away everything in its way and killing at least 1,500 people. The catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26, 2026, happened because of a glacial ice-and-rock collapse along the Bhote Koshi–Trishuli river corridor.