The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released decades-old government records on Bigfoot, including a 1982 US Forest Service investigation into reports of mysterious footprints in Washington state. The three files, released on October 15 from the department’s “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records” collection, document reported sightings and encounters with the creature across the US. The Washington Post first reported the release.

One of the records details an investigation conducted in June 1982 in the Mill Creek Watershed of Washington’s Umatilla National Forest. Forest Service investigators examined reported Bigfoot footprints, recorded their measurements, took colour photographs and made plaster casts at several locations.

What do the newly released Bigfoot files reveal?

Another document describes a reported encounter in Montana dating back to the 1940s. The six-page account, written in 1980, recounts the experience of Leo Kinney, who said he and three hunters came across a large set of tracks near Petty Creek.

Kinney described how the group decided against pursuing whatever had left the footprints.

“At this point we held a conference and decided that we were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn't confess it at this time, in later conversations we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs,” he wrote.

The release also includes details of a reported Bigfoot sighting in Sanders County, Montana, in 2003.

Forest Service organised Bigfoot forum

The records show that Forest Service employees had also engaged with public interest in the creature. Staff at California’s Stanislaus National Forest once hosted a “Bigfoot in Your Backyard” forum to discuss local sightings. The agency said it could neither confirm nor deny the creature’s existence.

The timing of the latest disclosures has drawn attention from Bigfoot enthusiasts. Jeremiah Byron of the Bigfoot Society told The Washington Post: “Why is all this cryptid and Bigfoot-related stuff happening now?”

He said he hoped the releases could indicate that government agencies were preparing to make more information public.