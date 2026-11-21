A Japanese court has sentenced a US Marine to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for stealing 11 million yen from businesses across four prefectures. His accomplice, another US Marine, also received a suspended prison sentence, meaning neither will serve jail time if they do not commit another offence during their suspension periods.

The Fukuoka District Court on Friday sentenced Cpl. Malik Ju'juan Lewis, 26, to three years in prison, suspended for five years. Lance Cpl. Damian Helms, 21, was given a two-and-a-half-year sentence, suspended for four years.

According to the court ruling, Lewis broke into businesses in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Fukuoka prefectures between November 9 and December 24 last year. Helms, who was stationed at the same military base, conspired in some of the crimes.

Both Marines worked as flight equipment technicians with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan.

Court cites large amount stolen

While handing down the sentence, Judge Noboru Nakayama said the amount stolen was "extremely large" and the crimes "warrant a high degree of condemnation".

However, the court also took into account that more than 90% of the stolen money had been repaid.

Nakayama said Lewis committed the thefts to pay for his mother's surgery but added that his circumstances, while understandable, did not justify his actions.