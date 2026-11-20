A lighthearted moment between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever caught attention in Berlin during the Ukraine-themed Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thursday (November 19). As De Wever was briefing journalists before the meeting, Rama quietly approached him from behind and wrapped his arms around him in an unexpected hug. The Belgian Prime Minister appeared surprised by the sudden gesture, creating a humorous moment that was captured on camera. The friendly exchange between the two leaders stood out ahead of the high-level gathering, where European leaders were preparing to discuss support for Ukraine and broader security concerns.

A humorous response from De Wever

Following the unexpected hug, De Wever turned towards those around him and responded with a witty remark in English: “This must be the Albanian one; he always comes from behind.” His comment prompted smiles from those present and added a humorous touch to the pre-meeting interactions. The cameras captured the exchange as Rama greeted his Belgian counterpart from behind while De Wever reacted to the surprise visit. The moment quickly became one of the memorable interactions involving the two leaders ahead of the diplomatic gathering.

Watch the video below

Moment took place during Coalition of willing meeting