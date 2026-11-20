China has not yet responded to India's request for information about a US-manufactured GoPro camera linked to last year's Pahalgam massacre, National Investigation Agency Director General Rakesh Aggarwal revealed after the agency's 6th Anti-Terror Conference on Friday (Nov 20). He added that investigators have gathered forensic evidence in the case. "We have not received any reply so far... But we have some forensic evidence," Aggarwal told reporters when asked whether Chinese authorities had responded to the agency's request.

The camera has emerged as a crucial lead in the investigation into the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed at Baisaran Valley. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Camera traced to Chinese distributor

During the probe, the NIA approached US-based manufacturer GoPro to establish the device's origin and supply chain. The company told investigators that the GoPro Hero 12 Black had originally been supplied to an authorised commercial distributor, AE Group International Limited, in China.

The device was first activated in China's Dongguan on January 30, 2024. The manufacturer, however, said it had no records of subsequent transactions or details of the end user.

The NIA recovered a GoPro Hero 12 Black bearing serial number C3501325471706, and told a special court in Jammu that the device is believed to be linked to pre-attack reconnaissance, movement patterns and operational preparations of the terror module.

The agency is now seeking China's help to establish who bought the camera, how it reached the terrorists and whether it was used in planning or executing the attack. Since the two countries have no bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, the request is being pursued through legal and diplomatic channels. The Home Ministry cleared it, and a special court in Jammu granted permission on March 2 for a letter of rogatory to Chinese judicial authorities.

Investigators are also examining whether the camera was part of a wider supply network funnelling tactical equipment to terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sifting data to identify Indian insurgents trained by Matthew VanDyke in Myanmar

Speaking at the briefing, Aggarwal also revealed that the NIA was going through voluminous data to identify any Indian insurgent groups trained by Matthew VanDyke and his associates in Myanmar before deciding whether to file a chargesheet under the anti-terror law.

Aggarwal said VanDyke and the others entered India on valid visas, but investigators established that they crossed into Myanmar illegally and returned through an illegal route, where they were arrested and subsequently chargesheeted for those offences. The terror angle remains under investigation.

"Unless we are able to establish the identity of the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to charge-sheet them under the UAPA, because that is the offence under the UAPA which is the allegation in the FIR," Aggarwal said.