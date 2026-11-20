The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) fell victim to a cybersecurity breach and has been grappling with system shutdowns since the beginning of this week. It has hit federal programs that work to keep the country's food supply running. The hacking only came to light on Thursday and has affected critical US government systems and disrupted financial services for farmers. The USDA employees are unable to access data linked to farm loans and financial aid. Officials say the problem is expected to continue for the coming days. The source of the hacking is not known. It has also not been revealed whether they stole any sensitive government data.

Chris Rottler, acting assistant chief information officer for the USDA's Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, sent an internal email informing the staff that the department's Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center had "uncovered a security incident." Nextgov, which saw the email, reported that all database passwords in all environments had to be reset, along with all applications, leading to an outage.

Employees told to remain cautious

USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Bill Beam told DTN that officials were working to restore the affected systems. Employees were instructed to "proceed with caution and don't do any critical work." Beam said, "I have heard that there are some outages. I talked to our leader in the IT department, and you know they're working on it. Seems like we've been able to work through a lot of this stuff."

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FAA, NSA, Microsoft, banks face disruptions

This is the latest in a string of cyber incidents in the past few days, including the Microsoft outage and a problem that led to the airlines being grounded. Before this, Binance was hacked, and commercial freezers across Europe were also accessed remotely by bad actors who increased the temperatures. This week, banking services were disrupted. JPMorgan Chase, Visa & Mastercard reported a third-party breach. Chase warned customers that hackers accessed personal records through a cyberattack. This also affected Visa and Mastercard.

On November 17, NSANet, the NSA’s classified internal network used by agency personnel to communicate sensitive intelligence, suffered a major outage. : The disruption was caused by an urgent internal software patch deployed to remediate critical vulnerabilities in PHP. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia testified before the House Homeland Security Committee that there was no evidence of malicious cyber activity.