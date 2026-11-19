German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday (Nov 19) that Ukraine's allies want to work as a "team" with Kyiv and Washington in any talks with Russia on ending the war, as the 'Coalition of Willing,' Ukraine's European allies, gathered in Berlin to insist they will not be sidelined.

"As the 'Coalition of the Willing', we have made it clear together today that we welcome the United States' move to initiate new negotiations with Russia," Merz said after the meeting. "We want to be involved in these negotiations. We want to do it as a team with Kyiv and Washington."

The Berlin meeting, co-hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain, was intended to signal continued European support for Ukraine after an unprecedented three-way summit involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit.

'A Yalta format cannot bring peace'

Merz was blunt about the trilateral summit, calling it a "photo op" and warning that a "Yalta format cannot bring peace" to Ukraine. "If it comes to peace negotiations, then we will be involved," he said, adding that such talks "can only be successful with Ukraine and Europe."

To make the point, he gave each participant a piece of the Berlin Wall, which came down in 1989, saying the structure had brought "oppression, insecurity and a lack of peace." "That is exactly what Yalta stood for," he said.

The 1945 Yalta summit saw Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin carve up post-war territorial boundaries with little regard for other countries. "With Berlin, with the fall of the Wall, we associate another message and another world: freedom and peace are stronger than oppression and division," Merz said.

Allies push back on Trump's outreach

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Berlin for the talks. But European leaders made little effort to hide their unease at Washington's direct engagement with Moscow.

"Mr. Putin is not our friend and will never be," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, in a remark aimed at Trump, who had referred to Putin as "my friend" at a meeting the day before.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was sharper still. "I find it very incomprehensible that a US president wants to sit down with President Putin," she told reporters. "I think Putin will be even more emboldened after today's meeting. He looks happy. Unfortunately, that is not a good sign for world peace. That is not a good sign for Ukraine. And therefore I think that what will come out of this is that he will hit us Europeans even harder, unfortunately."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU remained united. "Only through strength can we achieve a just and durable peace," she wrote on X. "We will maintain our support for Ukraine. And maintain full pressure on Russia. Europe stands strong and united."

Zelensky's agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he went over "key issues and needs" with the German, French and British leaders, sharing a video on X of his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Andy Burnham and Merz. He said they discussed "countering Russian Shahed drones and missiles, protecting the energy sector and infrastructure, as well as the diplomatic efforts."