Rockstar Games Launched GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, while a PC version is not included in its official launch platforms.

However, a new report has offered PC players a possible release window. GamesBeat claims Rockstar is targeting the first quarter of 2027, which means the game could reach PC between January and March next year. The studio has not confirmed this timeline, so it should be treated as a report rather than an official release date.

GTA 6 PC release: What does the new report say?

GamesBeat's report, published on October 13, cites four industry sources familiar with Rockstar's plans. All four reportedly requested anonymity to protect their business relationships.

According to the report, Rockstar intends to bring GTA 6 to PC within the first three months of 2027. The outlet said a Rockstar representative did not respond to its request for comment.

If this window proves accurate, PC players could get the game only a few months after its console debut. However, there is no confirmed PC pre-order, price or system requirement yet.

Why is GTA 6 not launching on PC?

Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not publicly explained why the PC version is missing from the initial release.

One possible technical reason was discussed by former Rockstar producer John Ricchio in an interview with YouTuber KiwiTalkz. He explained that developing for consoles first gives studios fixed hardware limits to work with. Developers can then expand and improve the experience when adapting it for PC.

PC hardware varies widely, making optimisation across different processors, graphics cards and memory configurations more complex. Ricchio described the console-first approach as a practical development choice, not necessarily a decision against PC players.

What do GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 tell us?

Rockstar's previous releases show that PC ports can arrive much later than console versions.

GTA 5 launched on consoles in September 2013, before reaching PC in April 2015 – a gap of around 19 months. Red Dead Redemption 2 took approximately a year to arrive on PC after its console debut. GTA 4, meanwhile, reached PC around seven months after its original console release.

A Q1 2027 release would therefore be a much shorter wait than GTA 5's PC launch gap.

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