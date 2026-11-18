Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's US Senate seat, defeating Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan in a closely contested race, according to the official ballot count. Securing 50.12 per cent of the vote, Peltola's victory gives Democrats a 56-44 majority in the US Senate. Her win also settles the chamber's final outstanding race in a midterm election that dealt Republicans significant losses nationwide and delivered a strong rebuke to US President Donald Trump's second term.

"As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC and deliver results for Alaska's working families," Peltola said in a statement late Tuesday. “As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans' support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first.”

The vote count in Alaska took two weeks to conclude because of voters living in remote villages and far-flung rural communities. However, the final results gave Peltola a clear mandate. Peltola secured 144,302 votes, defeating Sullivan, who received 131,844 votes. Her victory margin remained intact even after adding the 4,760 votes received by another candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.

The presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan had repeatedly angered Trump, who accused Democrats of using a ‘decoy’ candidate to divert votes from the Republican incumbent. Trump had also urged that votes cast for another Republican candidate, Gerald Heikes, be immediately given to Dan S. Sullivan, describing it as the fair solution.