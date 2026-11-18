An Irish man has been charged in the United States for allegedly destroying a $60 million American military aircraft at an airport in Ireland earlier this year.

Daithi O'Corrain, 48, also known as David Curran, faces a charge of damaging government property. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to US prosecutors, O'Corrain broke through security at Shannon Airport on April 11, 2026, and entered a parked US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft. He allegedly barricaded himself inside and used an axe to damage the plane.

How the attack took place

Prosecutors said O'Corrain cut wires and hydraulic lines inside the aircraft and smashed all the gauges in the cockpit. He also allegedly damaged the plane's exterior with an axe and poured ball bearings into its fuel tanks.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said the attack left the aircraft beyond repair.

"As a result of O'Corrain's attack, the aircraft was effectively destroyed," the office said in a statement.

"The damage inflicted rendered the aircraft inoperable, and the aircraft -- worth approximately $60 million -- will not return to active flight status."

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The C-130 Hercules had been scheduled to travel to another country for a military assignment. The FBI said the attack put important military operations at risk.

A grand jury in New York indicted O'Corrain on Monday, and the charges were made public on Tuesday. He is not currently in US custody and is expected to be brought to the Southern District of New York for arrest.

His court appearance has not yet been scheduled. Online court records do not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.