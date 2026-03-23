/Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein look-alike who used to party with him

A video from Florida has gone viral with a man with identical physical features to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein driving on I-95 in South Florida. The video showed a grey-haired man wearing a reversed white baseball cap and dark sunglasses driving around in a convertible. As people shout in the background, “Epstein is alive”. The video accumulated millions of views within hours, adding to the theories that Epstein was alive. The man revealed that he is not Jeffrey Epstein, but Peter Simel, aka Palm Beach Pete. Some commentators suggested that Epstein has undergone plastic surgery and a rebranding and has been hiding till now.

Who is Palm Beach Pete?

Palm Beach Pete was a former Division 1 tennis player and a gold medalist. He was also a retired commercial real estate executive who previously lived and worked in New York City. Palm Beach Pete said that he was at a Hockey game with his kids, and someone filmed him with a banner that said “Jeffrey Epstein rising from the grave”, which supposedly went viral. He claimed that he also briefly appeared in The Real Housewives of New York City, where Sonja Morgan greeted him with a kiss. During COVID, someone posted that clip, which also went viral before being taken down. He said that he was used to such situations, but the level of attention this time was overwhelming. He said that he has gotten some hate online, but people are mostly respectful when they encounter him in person.

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Is Palm Beach Pete linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Pete said that he went to a couple of parties where Epstein was also present. He said that Epstein seemed “creepy” sitting on a couch and “staying to himself”. Epstein was supposedly not that magnitude he became later on. Pete called Epstein “mysterious” and people had no idea how he “made money”. He launched social media accounts under the names “Not Epstein” and “Not.Epstein,”. “I could be the guy, but I’m not the guy", said Pete. “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. He’s a very bad person, and he is dead- and I’m alive.”