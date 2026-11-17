Iran on Tuesday (Nov 17) slammed reports suggesting that Tehran was preparing a dirty bomb plot, moments after US President Donald Trump warned the country. Tehran called the reports “fabricated.” and hinted that authorities in Washington was "seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs".were taking the threat “very seriously.” The statement by Iran came minutes after Trump, while speaking to reporters in Manila warned Tehran of dire consequences if dirty bomb plot was true.

What Iran said?

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: “Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged 'dirty bomb' propagated by CNN.” "Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," he wrote on X.

Iran's top negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also posted a link to the same article on X, saying: "Prepping the next round on civilian infra(structure), their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use'" -- meaning they have both civilian and military application. "Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Ghalibaf added.

What Trump said?

US President Donald Trump, while speaking to media in Manila, said that US authorities have taken the reports "very seriously." Asked about the potential threat during a visit to the Philippines, Trump said: “If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before.” "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy." Several top Trump administration officials have relocated to secure housing on Washington, D.C.-area military bases due to heightened security concerns and assassination threats

What was US intelligence report?

CNN and The New York Times cited at least seven anonymous US officials stating that US intelligence indicated that Iran was preparing to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a dirty bomb in Washington. The report said the sources characterised Iran's plans as "an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack". A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

What's happening now?