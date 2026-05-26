/Trump, Asim Munir and Abraham Accords: What is Pakistan’s position on Israel?

US President Donald Trump wants six Muslim-majority countries to join the Abraham Accords - which means signing of agreements normalising ties with Israel - ahead of any deal between the US and Iran to end the war. The same was earlier reported by Axios. Trump claimed the Abraham Accords had delivered major financial, economic and social benefits to participating countries, saying members had continued backing the agreements despite ongoing conflict and war in the region. Trump said that expansion of the accords “should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit.” He added that during discussions with leaders of Muslim and Arab states, he told them that “after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”