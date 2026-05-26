/Trump, Asim Munir and Abraham Accords: What is Pakistan’s position on Israel?

Pakistan's Khawaja Asif has rejected Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords, reaffirming it will not recognize Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established. Islamabad’s stance comes amid renewed US efforts to expand Arab-Israel normalization agreements.
According to Reuters, Pakistan rejected the proposal. However, Reuters report quoted a Pakistani source and did not mention any official statement. According to a Pakistani source the two issues will “not interlinked and cannot be made so." "Pakistan is under no compulsion to adhere to any such demand,” the source said. There's only one official reaction so far - That is from Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who rejected the idea saying it would be clash of “fundamental ideologies.” “How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?” Asif said, adding that Pakistani passports do not even include Israel’s name.
US President Donald Trump wants six Muslim-majority countries to join the Abraham Accords - which means signing of agreements normalising ties with Israel - ahead of any deal between the US and Iran to end the war. The same was earlier reported by Axios. Trump claimed the Abraham Accords had delivered major financial, economic and social benefits to participating countries, saying members had continued backing the agreements despite ongoing conflict and war in the region. Trump said that expansion of the accords “should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit.” He added that during discussions with leaders of Muslim and Arab states, he told them that “after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”
It remains unclear whether Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s remarks reflect Islamabad’s official position, as the minister himself distanced his comments from a formal government stance and described them as his personal opinion. Notably, Pakistan has remained silent hours after US President Donald Trump’s post calling on Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords. Neither Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) nor the Foreign Office has issued an official response so far. Trump’s remarks also came after his conversations with leaders of the countries he named, with Pakistan represented by Gen Asim Munir. This also raises a major question if Asim Munir agreed to joining Abraham Accords.
According to Times of Israel, a Saudi source said that Riyadh will only normalise relations with Israel if an “irreversible pathway” to Palestinian statehood is established. None of the other countries named by Trump have publicly responded so far.
In January 2026, when Pakistan joined Trump's Gaza Board of Peace, Pakistan “categorically ruled out” becoming a party to the Abraham Accords. The Pakistan Foreign Office said that Board of Peace and Abraham Accords should not be linked. Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that it was a “misconception" relating the two.“Joining the Board of Peace has no connection with the Abraham Accords and does not represent any deviation from Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine,” Andrabi said.
Pakistan and Israel does not have formal diplomatic or economic relations. Pakistan does not recognize Israel's statehood, and Israeli passport holders are prohibited from traveling to Pakistan. The two nations maintain no direct government-to-government ties, largely driven by Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine. Islamabad has long maintained that it will not establish ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established within pre-1967 borders.
Announced during the first term of Donald Trump, the Abraham Accords is an agreement under which diplomatic relationship is established between Israel and several Arab states, on the mediation of the United States. In 2020, Bahrain and the UAE became the first Arab countries to recognise Israel after Jordan in 1996. Later, Sudan and Morocco also established diplomatic relationships with Israel. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who worked as his advisor to the President of the United States in his first term, was instrumental in the signing of this accord. Often referred to as an off-wing of the Oslo Accords, the Abraham Accords were a part of Trump's peace plan that he announced in 2020.