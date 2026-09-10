US President Donald Trump, while addressing the first Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, has promised to pay every American $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate after November’s midterm elections. He made the big announcement while urging voters remain united and support Republican candidates on Nov 3. He also urged voters to let him and Republican lawmakers to “finish the job” to restore America's respect in the world that was worsened under President Joe Biden’s administration. He offered freebie and claimed that Democrats cannot do it because they don't charge tariffs and they only "know about poverty."
"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic, tremendous economic success like in history, we've never had anything like what's happening. But because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” the president said during the GOP midterm convention. “Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders.”
The president also proposed that the dividend must be called “Trump Dividend.” However, he also gave a caveat. He said: “The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in the United States of America. We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money.”
How did the idea originate?
According to reports, about 240 million adults live in the United States, and if the president goes ahead with his plan, the payment would cost the government roughly $1.2 trillion. The federal government’s annual budget is around $7 trillion. The idea was first floated by Trump in July 2025. The specific $5,000 figure came from James Fishbach, an outside adviser to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In February 2025, Fishbach proposed a “DOGE Dividend” that would return 20 per cent of the federal budget savings targeted by DOGE directly to American households. However, the idea of using federal tariff revenue to fund direct payments was formally proposed by Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) through the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025. The bill sought to redistribute revenue from the administration’s new import tariffs to working-class families. Trump later embraced the concept, promoting a $2,000 “tariff dividend” for Americans.