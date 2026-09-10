US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war with Iran would end “immediately” after the elections, slated for early November, and claimed that Tehran will not be able to sustain the conflict for much longer.

“I think the war is going to end immediately after the election,” Trump said, while claiming that Iran was trying to influence the US vote.

The US president was speaking to reporters while waiting to board Air Force One to travel to the GOP midterm convention in Texas.

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Trump said Iran is trying to shape the outcome of the US midterm election in the hope that it would then have to deal with a weaker group of politicians who would leave Tehran alone and allow them to develop a nuclear weapon.

“All they want is a nuclear weapon. And if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble,” he said.

‘Conflict now far more than about nuclear programme’

Trump said the conflict was now about more than Iran’s nuclear programme, indicating that Washington would seek broader outcomes.

“I am doing much more than a nuclear deal. There is a lot more than nuclear,” Trump said. “We are gonna have nuclear, that’s 99.9 (per cent), but there is gonna be a lot of other things on the table.”

“There’s going to be a lot of other things on the table that wouldn’t have been on the table three months ago,” he added.

Trump rules out active negotiations with Iran

He also said the US was not actively seeking negotiations with Tehran, although he left open the possibility for talks taking place.

Asked about the possibility of resumed talks with Tehran, Trump said that he is not looking to negotiate with Iran in the near future, before the midterms.

“We’re not looking for it, to be honest,” Trump said, adding, “Originally, I wanted to make a deal. We’re so far down the line, they have very little country left right now, so we’re not looking for it. Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen but it’s not something we’re looking at.”

Replying to a question on Israel, Trump said that he would be speaking to officials about the recent sanctions on illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.