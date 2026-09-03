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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone Duo launched: Everything announced at the 2026 keynote

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 24:33 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 24:33 IST
Apple iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone Duo launched: Everything announced at the 2026 keynote

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, foldable duo unveiled: India price, pre-order, sale details

Story highlights

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and first foldable iPhone Duo, alongside Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, while the Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900.

Apple has made one of its biggest product moves in years, launching the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.

The September 9 keynote was also the first major iPhone launch led by new CEO John Ternus. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.

For Indian buyers, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900. The Pro models go on pre-order in India from 5:30pm IST on September 12, with sales beginning September 18.


iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What’s new?

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The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip. The biggest camera upgrade is a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. Apple says this gives users more control over how much light enters the lens, bringing more flexibility to photography. The phones also get a smaller Dynamic Island, improved sustained performance and major battery improvements. The Pro Max is claimed to deliver the biggest battery-life increase ever seen on an iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India. Both are available with up to 2TB storage.

iPhone 18 Pro is displayed in black, silver, glacier, and burgundy.

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Apple finally enters the foldable phone race

The biggest surprise is iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone. It opens into a 7.6-inch display and has a 5.4-inch outer screen when folded. It uses a titanium design, A20 Pro chip and a new hinge system.

The Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India. Pre-orders begin October 16, with sales starting October 23.

Apple unveils iPhone Duo - Apple

Apple Watch, AirPods and Siri AI

Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399, while Watch Ultra 4 starts at $799. Both introduce Apple's new Health Sensing System, higher-frequency heart-rate and HRV measurements and a new readiness score. Ultra 4 offers up to 45 hours of outdoor workout tracking. Apple also launched AirPods 5, starting at $129. They bring open-ear Active Noise Cancellation, improved sound and hands-free Siri AI access. Finally, iOS 27 brings Siri AI, smarter Apple Intelligence features and new AI-powered tools across Apple's ecosystem. Siri AI will initially roll out as a beta in English on September 14.

About the Author

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav is a versatile and adaptive journalist who covers defence, space, and technology for WION. He specialises in breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories tha...Read More

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