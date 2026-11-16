/James Bond gets a new face: Robert Pattinson confirmed as Daniel Craig's successor

The wait is over for the next James Bond at last! Robert Pattinson has been named as the next British spy after Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time to Die (2021). The news makes Pattinson the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series.

Robert Pattinson announced as the new James Bond

The announcement was made on November 16 through the franchise's official social media. Shortly before the reveal, the existing posts on its Instagram and X accounts were removed and replaced with a cryptic message reading, "Identity confirmed."

The studio subsequently shared the first photograph of Pattinson dressed in Bond's signature tuxedo.

According to the studio, the casting will "usher in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters".

Robert Pattinson reacts

In a statement shared by Amazon MGM Studios, Robert Pattinson expressed his excitement, saying, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” said Pattinson. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, [producers] Amy Pascal and David Heyman, [executive producer] Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."



Director Denis Villeneuve also welcomed the actor, saying, “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” added Denis Villeneuve. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Producer Amy Pascal shared her confidence in the casting decision. “James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies,” added Amy Pascal. “The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”

Before the announcement, several actors were linked to the coveted part, including Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Jacob Elordi, Henry Cavill and Damson Idris.

About James Bond film

The upcoming Bond instalment will be the 26th official film in the long-running franchise. However, its title and release date have not been revealed.

Denis Villeneuve, known for directing the Dune films and Blade Runner 2049, will take charge of the project. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay. Producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal will oversee the film, with Tanya Lapointe serving as an executive producer.

Pattinson will take over a character that has been portrayed by six actors in the official film series over more than six decades.

Sean Connery was the first actor to play Bond in the official franchise, making his debut in Dr. No (1962). George Lazenby followed with On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), before Roger Moore took over the role for seven films between 1973 and 1985.

Timothy Dalton subsequently appeared as the secret agent in two films, followed by Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four instalments between 1995 and 2002. Daniel Craig became the sixth official Bond actor, beginning his tenure with Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding it with No Time to Die in 2021.