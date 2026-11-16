/Is Trump’s Qatar-gifted jet ‘maxed out’? Planned Asia trip raises security concerns

US President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Asia on Monday (Nov 16) aboard the Air Force One aircraft that was gifted by Qatar. Earlier in July, Trump was forced to fly to Washington from Turkey on a secret military plane following an Iranian threat. Following the incident, the US president suggested that the jet would be “going away” to get “maxed out” so it could “go into any territory”. However, it is unclear whether the plane underwent the required upgrades.

Was the plane ‘maxed out’?

In September, Trump said that it would “take about 60 days” to implement the changes to the aircraft. But the plane was used for his visit to Ireland in the same month. The US president then used the plane regularly during campaigning for the midterm elections in October. This means that the plane was not out of commission for a long period.

According to an NBC report, citing US officials, the plane received some improvements and periodic maintenance. But it is not known whether it has been fully “maxed out” as Trump had wanted. The report added that while a longer upgrade period is expected, those upgrades will not take 60 days.

Reportedly, the jet received some “cosmetic” upgrades to the interior. However, the larger enhancements that White House said have not been made yet. They are expected to be done eventually.

“We don’t comment on specific upgrades or modifications to Air Force One,” a senior administration official told NBC News in a statement. “We maintain a consistent posture that ensures a safe, secure, and reliable capability for the President of the United States and routinely evolve the capability as required to maintain that posture. It is the greatest Presidential plane ever built.”

What did Trump say?

Speaking about the changes, Trump said that the aircraft “has a lot of capacity.” He added, “But as I understand it, in about a month ​or so, they’re gonna send it to have it be maxed out.”

“It’ll take about a month,” Trump said. He did not detail the nature of the work. White House has not explained a reason why the original assessment of 30 days later doubled to 60 days.