/Over 160,000 tech bigwigs call for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, supporters prepare 'war room'

Jensen Huang could soon be back at Nvidia, the company he set up in 1993, and his supporters are reportedly putting together a "war room" ⁠of Silicon Valley executives to garner support, including from the White House. There is also an online petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement as the CEO of Nvidia, which has been signed by prominent names such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan. More than 160,000 bigwigs have signed the "Stand with Jensen" campaign.

The Financial Times reported that the "war room" will lobby support to try to get Huang back at Nvidia. However, some of his allies are wary of his tarnished reputation following the affair admission and Chinese spy scandal. "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," one Huang ally told the outlet.

Jensen Huang resignation

Huang stepped down as CEO, president and board member of Nvidia last week, days after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Alice Huang was pictured with Jensen two years ago in Taipei during a whiskey gathering with bigshot tech executives. Huang worked at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was a major buyer of Nvidia's chips. US intelligence officials started probing the company after the two did billions of dollars worth of business. They suspected that Megaspeed was being used to shift the highly advanced Nvidia chips to China.

Petition for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

However, his departure from Nvidia created a stir in the market, and several executives started calling for his return. A website is carrying a petition calling for his return, which has Musk as one of its signatories. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too," Musk wrote on X. The SpaceX CEO has been a vocal supporter of Huang, even saying that "it would be an honour" to have Huang work with him. He also posted a video clip showing solidarity with Jensen after he stepped down.