/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls Kanika Mann a 'hypocrite', schools Scout OP on Weekend Ka Vaar

The drama inside theBigg Boss 20house intensified during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode as host Salman Khan lost his cool with contestant Kanika Mann. The actor lashed out at her over her reaction to Scout OP's controversial remark about Love Gill the previous week, and for yelling at Qazi Touqeer and Amrapali Dubey during a heated argument in front of him.

Salman Khan lashes out at Kanika Mann

The latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 14, saw the host lose his cool at contestant Kanika. Khan pointed out that Kanika was present when Scout OP made a derogatory remark about Love Gill but did not object, saying, “At least our pants come with a belt; your pyjamas don’t even have a string.” Salman called Kanika a hypocrite, asking why she did not take a stand against Scout’s comment.

The Bollywood actor said, "When Scout made a ridiculous statement about Love, you were standing there, but you didn’t take a stand. Kanika, you are a hypocrite."

The issue also led to a heated argument between Kanika and Qazi Touqeer. Qazi questioned her reaction to Scout’s remark, pointing out that she had laughed. Kanika began yelling at him, prompting Khan to intervene and warn her not to raise her voice in front of him.

Khan slammed her and said, "Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same." She said, "I am sorry for you."

Salman replied, "I am sorry for you, man. Your pitch right now, the sarcasm, keep it to yourself. These days, you have set yourself on a different track, from the Kanika who got offended on Lollipop, which wasn’t meant badly, to here. Kanika, will you keep quiet now?"

Meanwhile, in the promo of the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan continued calling out Kanika and said, "Do you think yourself to be too smart? Are you a tubelight? Are you dumb? I have heard all your bloody bakwaas, and you still want to argue with me? I am saying something for your good. You want to justify? Let’s do it."

Salman Khan schools ScoutOP

The controversy began when Scout made an objectionable remark about Love while she was singing the song "Character Dheela Hai" from Khan's film Ready.

During the episode, Salman reprimanded Scout for his choice of words and questioned his behaviour inside the house. He also bashed Scout for shaving his head, which Scout OP explained to the house was a mistake.

Khan responded, “You are a gamer; why are you getting into acting? This whole act of saying that your hair got accidentally cut by a trimmer came out straight. Remember, you are Scout OP. You could have said what was going on in your mind.”

The host also addressed Scout's aggressive reaction towards fellow contestant Yung DSA during their argument. Salman pointed out that Scout needed to control his anger and be mindful of how he spoke to others.

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