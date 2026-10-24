/Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty to host Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence, questions Scout-Love’s brother-sister bond

Bigg Boss 20's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will feature filmmaker Rohit Shetty as a guest host. In the promo that aired after Friday’s episode, Rohit questions the growing public speculation around ScoutOP and Love Gill’s so-called brother-sister bond, suggesting that their relationship and physical closeness do not seem good from the outside POV.

Rohit Shetty to host Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar

On October 23, the makers of Bigg Boss 20 released a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, confirming that Salman Khan will not appear. Instead, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will take charge as the guest host. In the promo, Rohit is seen addressing several contestants and questioning the much-discussed bond between ScoutOP and Love Gill.

He warns the housemates that everything will be unfiltered and unscripted. Rohit says, “Jo bhi hoga vo without script hoga, main aap sabko pure hafte dekhke aaya hun. Makers ne mujhe kuch brief nahi kiya hai. Nobody is prompting me. Aur iss hafte we'll go no filter.” (Whatever happens will be without a script. I've been watching you all week. The makers haven't briefed me on anything. Nobody is prompting me. And this week we'll go no filter)

The promo then shifts to Rohit addressing the clash between Aasif and Qazi last week. The two got into a heated fight after the singer jokingly made a remark about a “dil ka daura,” which the Panchayat actor took seriously and responded to by headbutting him.

Rohit also pulled up Tanmay Singh (Scout) and Love Gill over their close interactions and behaviour under the blanket inside the house. He said that their actions did not look appropriate from the outside.

This is not the first time Rohit Shetty has replaced Salman Khan as the host of an episode. He has also stepped in as a guest host in previous seasons.

This week's recap

The week began with a nomination task in which contestants had to stamp the tag given by Bigg Boss and nominate a fellow housemate they believed deserved it. Aamrapali Dubey, Manish Goel, Arishfa Khan, Gullu, Mary Kom, Love Gill and Uditi Singh were nominated this week.

During the task, Aasif Khan and Qazi had a heated exchange after the singer made a remark about a “dil ka daura” (heart attack). Aasif took the comment personally, believing it was a direct reference to his health, which led to a major confrontation. Qazi later apologised and clarified that the comment was a response to Mahhi Vij calling him boring and was not directed at Aasif.

The week then moved to the captaincy task, which involved a rotating-disc setup and a tunnel. Contestants had to move towards the finish line while other housemates tried to block them with bags and other obstacles. During the task, Qazi and Scout got into a verbal fight after Tanmay pulled Arishfa out of the tunnel by her legs, upsetting Touqeer.

Later, the housemates participated in a musical-chair task, which Qazi won. He then chose Mahhi to become the next captain of the house.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari and Aman Gandhi have been eliminated from the house.