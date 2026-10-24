/Massive 7.2 magnitude quake off Vanuatu triggers tsunami warning for coasts within 300 km

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday (Oct 24), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," the Hawaii-based monitor warned after the shallow quake in waters around the island nation of Vanuatu. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, had an origin time of 0231 UTC on October 24, 2026, at coordinates 13.8 degrees south, 165.7 degrees east. Its depth was 10 km (6 miles), in the Vanuatu region. It's epicentre was around 200 kilometres (124 miles) north-west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, according to geological monitor USGS which later revised the magnitude of the tremor down to 6.9. It also reported a second quake of magnitude 6.3 nearby.

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Threat forecast and recommended actions

The centre's bulletin lists Vanuatu as the threatened coastline. It advised government agencies responsible for coastal areas to take action to inform and instruct populations at risk, and urged people in threatened coastal zones to stay alert and follow instructions from national and local authorities.

First wave arrival time

The estimated time of arrival of the initial tsunami wave for Esperitu Santo, Vanuatu is 0301 UTC on October 24, the centre said, while cautioning that actual arrival times may differ and the initial wave may not be the largest. A tsunami is a series of waves, with the time between waves ranging from five minutes to one hour.

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Hawaii facing a tsunami threat?

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre on its website said, “A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. However... Based on all available data... There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”