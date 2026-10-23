/IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st ODI: Rawal, Charani star in India’s nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Pratika Rawal smashed an unbeaten century, while Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 64 as India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday (Oct 23). Chasing 198, India reached 200/1 in 27.1 overs to take a 1-0 series lead, with Pratika Rawal scoring an unbeaten 100 off 96 balls, including 15 fours and Shafali Verma smashing 64 not out off 33 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes.

The pair added 106 runs for the second wicket in just 70 balls after Rawal and Smriti Mandhana put together 94 runs for the opening wicket. Mandhana contributed 32 runs before being dismissed in the 16th over.

Earlier, India bowled Zimbabwe out for 197 in 49.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Sree Charani led the attack with four wickets, while Kranti Gaud claimed three scalps. Deepti Sharma also picked up two wickets.

Zimbabwe’s Beloved Biza top-scored with 62 off 92 balls, hitting five fours. Modester Mupachikwa (25), Michelle Mavunga (29) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (21) made useful contributions, but the visitors struggled to build big partnerships.

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Charani dismissed Mupachikwa and Mugeri-Tiripano early before returning to remove Nyasha Gwanzura and Mavunga, keeping Zimbabwe under pressure throughout the innings.