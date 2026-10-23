/BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as junior selection committee chairman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its new Junior Selection Committee, with former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana appointed as chairman alongside members Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav, while the fifth member will be announced shortly.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted a selection process for the appointment of members to the Junior Cricket Committee,” the BCCI said in a release.

“The CAC screened and interviewed applicants and, following the process, recommended the appointment of Parvinder Awana as Chairman, along with Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the Committee.”

“The fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly,” the statement added.

Awana played two T20Is for India and took 191 wickets in 62 First-Class matches while representing Delhi, India A and Rest of India. He also played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

After retiring, he coached Delhi’s age-group teams, India U19 and BCCI high-performance programmes.

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Patel also represented Gujarat, Baroda and India A in domestic cricket and later coached Baroda and Gujarat at different levels and served as Baroda’s U23 head coach during the 2025-26 season.

Several former cricketers, including Ramesh Powar and Dodda Ganesh, were reportedly in contention for the chairman’s role. Powar was considered a leading candidate before being appointed as the West Zone representative on the senior selection committee, replacing Ajit Agarkar.