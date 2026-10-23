/IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Sooryavanshi set to play? Kishan's injury opens door for Vaibhav

India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, which is set to be played on Saturday (Oct 24) in Christchurch. India are 1–0 ahead in the series after winning the first match by four wickets on Thursday (Oct 22), also in Christchurch. India chased down a 226-run target in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand. During the chase, the batting line-up was changed a bit, and it was because of Kishan's injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement of Kishan's exclusion from the second T20I on its official X handle on Friday (Oct 23).

Kishan ruled out of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

According to the BCCI post: "Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also shared at the press conference on Friday (Oct 23) after India's win that the batting order was changed because: "Ishan Kishan has a niggle in his groin. I know there was speculation [about the change in the batting order] but it wasn't a change as such. It was because of the groin strain [to Kishan]. I think he is unlikely for one game."

Kishan came to bat at number 5 on Thursday and managed just one run off three balls before being dismissed.

Who will replace Kishan in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?