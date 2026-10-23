/IND vs NZ 1st T20I - 'That's how they got the momentum': Skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals key to India win in Christchurch

India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer said the 'pitch got easier in the second innings' as they chased down a 226-run target in the first match of the five-T20I series on Thursday (Oct 22) in Christchurch. India won the match by four wickets as they reached the target in 19.4 overs. Captain Iyer scored a 28-ball 42 as Naman Dhir, playing his first overseas T20I, kept his composure and hit an unbeaten 15-ball 42 to take the team through. Apart from them, Sanju Samson (67 off 33) and Abhishek Sharma (29 off 12) gave India a flying start, adding 93 runs in 5.5 overs for the first wicket before Sharma was dismissed by Michael Bracewell.

Iyer reveals how India chased down 226-run target

"When we started bowling I thought it was playing a bit slower," Iyer said while talking to the host broadcaster after the win. "The ball was holding a bit and we bowled a little ahead [fuller] compared to the hard lengths we should have been hitting. But as soon as the game progressed, we saw the dew coming in and the wicket was getting flatter as the ball was skidding through and coming onto the bat pretty well."

Iyer also gave the same logic as to why New Zealand were able to score 225 and said: "That's how they got the momentum and they reached 220. Kudos to them for the effort. But obviously, we needed that kind of start, especially when you're chasing 220. Getting to 80–85 [94] in six overs — that's a tremendous start."

What's next in the series?