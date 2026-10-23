/Tu Hai Meri Kiran film review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's thriller gets tangled in its own twists

Tu Hai Meri Kiran film review: What happens when a mysterious phone connects two people living a decade apart? This is the premise of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the romantic thriller explores the thin line between love, obsession and danger through a story that moves between 2016 and 2026.

What begins as a random chance for two strangers to communicate through time slowly turns into a chilling tale of manipulation, obsession and the fallout from messing with the past. Tu Hai Meri Kiran has all the ingredients of an interesting thriller, but does it work with its promising premise? Let's see.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran plot

The story revolves around Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer, who has just moved into a new house with her husband, Reyan. While settling into her new home, she finds an old phone that soon rings. The caller is Samar, played by Zaheer Iqbal, who has found an identical handset lying on the road.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran film review Photograph: (Instagram)

The two strike a deal to meet at a fixed point to exchange phones but find something unbelievable - Samar is in 2016 and Kiran is from 2026.

This discovery becomes the beginning of an unusual bond between the two. But the movie soon turns its attention away from the mystery of the phone and onto the personal lives of its characters.

Kiran has a strained relationship with her father, and Samar is feeling the disappointment of his own life.

As the link between the two timelines strengthens, Samar realises the phone is more than just a strange object. He lies to Kiran, uses the information she shares about the future to his advantage and gradually reveals a troubling side to his personality. His interest in her crosses the boundaries of a normal relationship, with stalking and manipulation becoming part of his behaviour.

Things become even more complicated when an incident brings the two timelines together in an unexpected way, and younger Samar begins using his connection with Kiran to tamper with events in 2016.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran film review Photograph: (Instagram)

But meddling with the past has its own consequences and it’s up to Kiran to outwit Samar and end his obsession.

What works and what doesn't

Tu Hai Meri Kiran's biggest strength is its idea. The plot immediately sparks curiosity, but the film struggles to maintain that interest as the story progresses.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal bring an added point of interest to the film, especially as the real-life couple shares the screen in a story that gradually takes a darker turn.

Sonakshi has the screen presence to hold the audience's attention, particularly as Kiran begins to realise the seriousness of her situation.

Zaheer, meanwhile, takes on a character who is far from an ideal romantic lead. Samar's insecurities, frustrations and growing fixation on Kiran give his character several shades.

He attempts to balance vulnerability with menace, although the screenplay does not always give the impact they need. The confrontations between the two actors provide some of the film's more engaging moments.

Another strength is the film's effort to move beyond the typical love story. The film has drama, romance and thriller elements combined with a mysterious phone, two timelines, family conflicts and a relationship that is fading.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha steps into a powerful new avatar for her Telugu debut in Jatadhara

The main issue with Tu Hai Meri Kiran lies not in its premise, but in how it was executed. The movie starts with a call linking two individuals through time, something that leads to several questions. How does the connection work? Why are these two people linked? Can they change the past, and what happens when they do?

Instead of allowing these questions to develop into a mystery, the screenplay rushes towards one twist after another. The audience is often left trying to understand one development while the characters have already moved on to the next. Plenty is happening on screen, but that doesn't make the story more engaging.

The initial connection between Kiran and Samar could have been handled more better, too.

A thriller needs to keep its audience guessing, but Tu Hai Meri Kiran often seems more interested in adding another question than focusing on the something it has already raised.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran film review Photograph: (Instagram)

As the story develops, the constant back-and-forth between 2016 and 2026 becomes distracting, and there’s hardly room for real surprise.

The mystery about the phone could have been the film's strongest element. Instead, answers arrive too quickly, and the consequences are largely confined to the personal lives of Kiran and Samar.

The second half suffers the most from this approach. Once Samar begins attempting to change the past, the number of developments increases, but the emotional and logical connections between them become harder to follow.

Samar's character is another area where the film could have done better. The disturbing nature of his obsession is set by his tendency to lie, stalk Kiran and manipulate their connection across time. But the screenplay doesn't provide us with enough of the psychology behind his actions to make him a really compelling antagonist.

Kiran faces multiple personal challenges in addition to her connection to the past, including a troubled relationship with her father and doubts regarding Reyan's potential infidelity; exploring these could have given her character more emotional depth.

The supporting characters, such as Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ankit Gupta, Sherlyn Seth, and Zarina Wahab, also receive little opportunity to leave a lasting impression.



With a runtime of just over two hours and six minutes, there's ample time to introduce its characters and develop the central mystery. However, the story feels rushed, with abrupt transitions that create a sense of chaos rather than intriguing viewers.

Verdict

Tu Hai Meri Kiran has all the ingredients to become a gripping romantic thriller. With its unusual phone connection, parallel timelines and exploration of how love can turn into obsession, there’s plenty of scope for an engaging story. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha also add to the interest of the main conflict.

There are a few moments that keep you interested, but the film’s over-the-top twists and lack of suspense make the overall experience uneven.