/Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal join the ‘Melody’ trend after PM Modi and Meloni’s viral reel

Hours after PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's ‘Melody’ moment became an internet sensation, Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a humorous version inspired by the viral reel. Ever since the clip went live, fans haven’t stopped praising the chemistry the actors share with each other.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'Melody' moment

Sonakshi and Zaheer often make hilarious videos, whether pulling each other's legs in public or doing pranks. On May 20, both the actors created an Instagram reel inspired by PM Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni’s 'Melody' moment, and it has left people gushing over their beautiful bond.

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Taking to Instagram, Sinha posted a video while captioning it as "In a parallel universe." The video clip opens with the Dabangg actress asking her husband, "What do you wanna ask?" To which Zaheer slowly makes his entry and replies, "You know exactly how much I love you.”

Sinha then replied, "No, then!" This brings out the funnier side of Iqbal, where he pulls out a Melody toffee and says, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao” (Eat a Melody and figure it out by yourself). He then places the candy on her shoulder and walks away, after which Sonakshi picks it up and jokingly aims it back at him.

PM Modi and PM Meloni's Melody viral reel

On Wednesday, May 20, PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni created an Instagram reel. In the video, the Italian PM says that Prime Minister Modi has got a "very, very special gift from India." PM Modi then responds by saying ‘Melodi’ while showing a packet of Melody toffees.

In just a fraction of time, the clip created massive buzz, garnering over 100 million views within 6 hours. The term “Melodi” is a viral nickname started by social media users by combining the names of PM Modi and PM Meloni. The political leaders are well-aware of the social media trend and hopped on to it during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023, where Meloni shared a selfie with Modi captioned “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi.”

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal