/'Melodi' moment in Italy! PM Modi surprises Meloni with special gift — WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a ‘Melodi’ touch to his Italy visit after gifting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of ‘Melody’ chocolate, in nod to the viral internet nickname coined by social media users combining the names of the two leaders. The video of the incident was shared by Meloni on social media and it quickly went viral. In the video, the Italian PM says that Prime Minister Modi has got a “very very special gift from India”. PM Modi then responds by saying ‘Melodi’ while showing a packet of Melody toffees.

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Previously, PM Modi shared photographs from his dinner meeting with Meloni in Rome's Colosseum ahead of their official talks. Posting on social media, Modi wrote: “Met PM Meloni in Rome last evening. Looking forward to our talks later today.” The two leaders were seen standing side by side inside the Colosseum against the backdrop of the ancient Roman amphitheatre, the two leaders were seen engaged in an extended conversation. As PM Modi reached Rome, Meloni welcomed him by sharing a selfie of them on social media. She wrote on X: “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” The two leaders were also seen sharing a ride through the streets of Rome, offering a glimpse of informal “car diplomacy.”

The ‘Melodi’ nickname and how it began